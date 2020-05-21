Shakira and Jennifer Lopez hit the fans with a historic show at the Super Bowl

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to bring fans in to the craziness for the show at the Super Bowl. Credit: Playback/Instagram @jlo

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez did a show history on Sunday, on the lawn of the Hard Rock band’s Stadium, in Miami, during a break in the Super Bowl. For the first time ever, two female singers, Latin, performed at the same time, on the stage of the main sporting event in the United States. With a lot of sensuality, and a concert of choreography by the two female singers have made the 65-thousand people to get on their feet.

Video of the day (43 years), and colombia’s Shakira, with the general public, as well as the united states, Jennifer Lopez, and 50 years of age. The two remain in a physical form as well as impressive. After work, separately, for the stars shared the stage for a few moments. At this point, all of the cell phones that were turned on. They were 13 minutes of electrifying, with the audience cheering every song as if it was a touchdown. For a quick, but intense, presenting, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez has received a$ 13 million (approximately us$ 57 million, or$ 1 million (Us$ 4.3 million) for a minute or so.

But, once again, on the organization of the event, gave a concert in the arming and disarming of the stage, and in less than ten minutes to complete. When the second half of the game started, it didn’t seem that a show had taken place. This is not the first time that this happens, but it is always a wonderful thing.

THE FIRST TIME IT IS A DRAW

In the first quarter of the Super Bowl era began, tensing up. The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss, and left him to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes missed the two-ball and for the team to Kansas city had to go in for the punt. READ MORE: Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift, if you join in with the pb's and the Obama's Live In the first attack, the 49ers, highlighted by Deebo Samuel, who is able to run for 30 yards. But with Jimmy Garoppolo, very marked, Robbie Gould, 3 for the 0-to the 49ers on a field goal.

In the second attack, Kansas city, Mahomes, secure, and began to run at the speed of Tyreek Hill. But someone who has advanced 20 yards, I’m going to Demien Williams, the two best breaks on the continent. Only John Ford knocked Mahomes in the sequence. But the quarterback isn’t fazed. On the next play, advanced to the 12-yard td and then went for a touchdown. Harrison Butker made the extra kick, and Kansas city was leading by 7, 3, 31 seconds from the end of the first quarter.

In the second case, Kansas city won the first trap. Garoppolo, under pressure, threw poorly, and Bashaud Breeland was on the ball. Even going through the push, Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for nearly 20 yards. Mahomes, and Damien Williams has shown great chemistry, but Tarvarius Moore deflected a pass from Mahomes. Butker, once again, went for the field goal with: 10 to 3; Kansas city.