Taylor Swift – ” Gil: Glastonbury reveals the lineup, even with a coronavirus – 13/03/2020

The organisers of the Glastonbury Festival, one of the largest in the world, today announced the full line-up for the 50th edition of the event. According to the organizer, Emily Eavis, for the time being, the plan is to hold the festival in June, and even with all of the concerns that are related to the multi-coronavirus.

The list has been revealed by Eavis comes up full of big names such as Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Thom Yorke, Robyn, Sinéad O’connor, Noel Gallagher”s Flying Birds-the Pet Shop Boys, Kacey Musgraves, La Roux, Lana Del Rey, HAIM, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Camila Cabello.

Until they are represented in the line-up, together with Gilberto Gil, he scaled it with his family, to be present in the Other.

“And so, after a lot of consideration in the present circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is a full list of musical acts for the Other in 2020. The way things are going at the moment, we are working hard to deliver on our 50th issue in June, and we are very proud to be on the list that we put together for this year,” writes Eavis.

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly how we’re going to 15 weeks, but we have fingers crossed!”, it’s continued to. “As always, this is just a taste of what’s to come. We plan to announce many more artists and attractions in the next few weeks.”