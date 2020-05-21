Taylor Swift postpones trip to Brazil

Taylor SwiftPhoto: Handout/ Universal Music

In the face of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, with the singer Taylor Swift announced on Friday (17), and the postponement of all shows that are marked for the year 2020. In Brazil, on their “Lover’s Tour” arrived on the 18th and 19th of July, at St. Paul’s. It is expected that the tour is run in 20021, but there is still no date set.

You should also read:

Taylor Swift announces show in são paulo, brazil in the year 2020 to publicise the new album ‘the Lover’

Die Filipe Duarte, the Portuguese actor in ‘Mother’s Love’, at the age of 46 years

In social networks, ” Taylor pointed out that the move was for the better, for the time being. “I’m so sorry that I will not be able to see you guys at the shows this year, but I do know that it is the right decision. Please, please, please, please stay healthy and safe. I hope to see you as soon as I can get on to the stage, but for now, the important thing is to commit to the quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” wrote the singer,” says the singer.