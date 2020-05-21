Taylor, Swift, suggests that the video call and the old film vault

Taylor Swift has given us advice on how to take the time in the vault of coronaviruses. The singer has suggested to call on the family, and so on.

During this time, and I know that a lot of my friends and I have done a kind of built-in FaceTime weekly with your family, that’s always funny,” he said in an interview on the SiriusXM Hits1.

“I think it’s really important that all of us are connected. We may be physically isolated, but we can still keep in touch with people, even if we play it with our friends and family on our phones – that’s one of the best things about modern technology. So, I hope that you are worrying too much on being connected to people who remind you of your homes, even if it is awkward and really confusing, at this point,” he said.

The singer also spoke out about what she’s watching during the years. Tip: to see old movies.

“A lot of people have seen a lot of and a lot of TV in the period of the quarantine. In fact, I went back and watched the old movie I’d never seen before. I think that we can take advantage of this opportunity to not only assist with the current programs, but we can always come back and educate us in the movies, they were great in the past, and still are,” he said.

“I’ve cooked a lot, read a lot, watched a movie, which I’ve never seen it before, but mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and I am surprised that our first responders, emergency personnel and health care workers who are putting themselves at risk every day when they go to work,” he concluded.