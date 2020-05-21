The 2nd season is the Most Beautiful Thing in win a date to the premiere and See the pictures!

Netflix has released the first official images of the second season of the The Most Beautiful Thingseries , the original from brazil. The feedback Maria Casadevall, Mel Lisboa and Pathy Dejesusthe new cycle will feature six episodes in and it already has the data to be made available on the streaming platform. The premiere happens on the day June 19,.

Created by Ms. Roth, and mr. Giuliano Cedroni, a series of the drama, and the novel is set in Brazil in the decade of the 1950’s. The story follows the owner of the house, Mary Louise (Casadevall, a woman is bound, and conservative. Once you have your husband to stop giving the news, she decides to leave St. Paul and go with him to Rio de Janeiro, the city where he was setting up a restaurant. But this trip completely changed the course of her life, and her way of looking at the world and themselves. Malu is following the trail of her husband, and while looking he decides to turn the restaurant into a nightclub, full of a lot of Bossa Nova. In addition to the development of their independence, and Malu is surrounded by stories of strong women who are fighting to win has no place in the society.

According to the synopsis for the second season, the series will continue to focus on Malu, a woman, who has grown a lot and gradually it has gained its own space, even after a major trauma. Already, She, Lisbon, had always been the more liberal of the group, decided to focus on the family, but the lack of work starts to increase. And Villas, (Dejesus) provide for the resumption of the Captain (Icarus Smith), and, at the same time that it reminds us of his relationship with his father and his childhood.

The Most Beautiful Thing you have a debut set for the day June 19,.

