The Doria, and the Mayan evaluate as positive the meeting of jair bolsonaro, with the governors

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (S), he used his press conference to the daily to soften the tone of a clash with the federal government, which has marked the last few months, in the midst of a dispute over the strategy for the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus. After a virtual meeting of the governors and the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro (non-party) and the chairs of the Senate and of the house of Representatives, Doria said that the atmosphere was that of peace, harmony and understanding.”

The change of tone in the speech comes after the government’s jair bolsonaro to be bound by the approval of a bailout for the States and territories. Doria has also announced that the Ministry of Health is committed to enabling the 1.8-billion-beds in Intensive care Units (Icus) in the state of São Paulo, brazil, and will expand to the push of the respirator to the State for a total of about 600 of the devices.

“In spite of all the sadness in the number of people infected and deaths, this is a day of peace and understanding,” said Doria. “I am personally happy that we have concluded with a meeting of the party-to-party, the governors, and the president of the Republic, in peace and harmony.”

The governor also said that he has had a long and productive relationship,” the acting minister of Health, major general Edward Pazuello, the delivery of the equipment and the financial support of the São Paulo for the implementation of the new beds from the intensive care unit. In a further gesture of truce, Doria said that the general was “kind and attentive” staff to the government of the state.

The question of the “freezing” of wages, it is symbolic, ” says Maya

The chairman of the board, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), at a meeting on the morning of Thursday, the 21st, the president of the Republic, Jair, jair bolsonaro, and the governors, it was “good”. He said that the issue of a freeze on wages, it is a matter of symbolic as well.

“I don’t think that’s the most important thing that it is, as I have often said, we are going to have a fall fundraiser, and it is difficult to propose an increase,” said Maya. “A bolt that is just a signal for the society to control government spending.”

In the morning, in a meeting held by video conference, the jair bolsonaro has asked the governors in support of the veto power is what you want to do the project for assistance to States and localities to prohibit the civil service has adjusted to the end of 2021. The president has said he will not sanction the project as soon as possible,” after “technical adjustments”.

Maia has stated that he believes that the feature will come to the States and territories coming soon. “Over the next few days, or up to the end of the month,” he said. “I don’t see a problem in the transfer of the resource,” he said. Jair bolsonaro has until may 27 to sanction relief to the state and municipal level, with a veto power over the possibility of a pay raise for the civil service.