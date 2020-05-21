The Festival’s Big Weekend, UK together-Sam Smith, Lady Gaga and One Direction

– ADVERTISING

The british radio BBC Radio 1 starts this Friday (the 22nd), the first edition of the virtual, of its annual summer festival, so-called, this time for the Big Weekend, UK to the year 2020. It will be a three-day event, with Friday (the 22nd), Saturday (23rd) and Sunday (the 24th), the five stages of the virtual, and the more than 100 artists.

To be broadcast live by Radio 1, the BBC’s management fee and the BBC iPlayer – and that’s part of the content that is scheduled to go on YouTube channel for BBC Radio 1the festival will feature the performances recorded by the artists, direct to home, and the reexibição of the performances of the previous editions of the event. The concerts will be broadcast in the later years of virtual Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner, the Stage, 1Xtra Stage, BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Tomorrow (the 22nd), and the stage and the Radio 1 Dance Stage will receive the presentations, record the names of the electronic dance music such as Disclosure, The Black Madonna, and Fatboy Slim.

On Saturday (the 23rd), it will be displayed on the 1Xtra Stage shows done in the previous editions of the festival with Alicia Keys In 2010, A$AP Rocky (2013), Pharrell (2014), Snoop Dogg (2015) and Jorja Smith (2018), and some of the performances by us artists.

The Radio 1 Stage will be set-new, Sam, Smith, Anne-Marie, Mabel, YUNGBLUD, and Doja Cat on Saturday (the 23rd). Based on (24), will be performing with the Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, Niall Horan, Biffy Clyro and Ellie Goulding.

Throughout the weekend, and the Headliner, South reexibirá the presentations were made by Lady Gaga (2011), Rihanna (2012), Katy Perry (To 2014), One Direction (2014), Muse (2015), Foo Fighters (2015), Coldplay (2016), Ed Sheeran (2018), Was Eilish (by 2019), twenty one pilots (by 2019), and others.

By the end of the BBC Music Introducing Stage will feature a concert of the 40 artists that are little known as indicated by the local radio stations that make up the project ‘ – BBC Music Introducing”.

Check out the full line-up for the festival in the virtual here.

The Big Weekend, UK in 2020, was announced after the cancellation of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2020, which would, in Dundee, in Scotland, on account of the multi-COVID-19. They were confirmed as the headliners of the issue face-to-face Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

