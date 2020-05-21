The juice of the cucumber to reduce the anxiety

If you eat at any one time, is threatening to his or her weight, it’s time to take control of it. It is for this reason that we present to you the recipe of the juice from the cucumber to soothe your anxiety and keep you full.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

The juice of 2 lemons

Method of preparation

Mix the ingredients in a blender with a little water until you get a homogeneous mixture.

This juice can be taken twice a day, once in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Source: La Nueva Mujer