The party with no age, from The looks of Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer – Marie Claire Magazine

Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer (Photo: Instagram)

They say that age is a state of mind. And, if you dress up for the party, it can’t be based on how many years you have. The photos Elle Fanning (21), Angelina Jolie At 44 years of age), and Michelle Pfeiffer (61 years old) put to the test with this idea in the recent premieres of the long – ‘Future 2’, true a parade of catwalk looks from the party, versatile, and beautiful.

The lightness of the glow

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie at the world premiere of the Future 2 (Picture: Instagram)

In an early celebration of the launch, the actors of the film have surfaced, showing what the lightness + brightness is a great combination when the dress code calls for black tie, but you do not want to invest in a heavy and dark.

They played in the the transparency of the tulle fabric turning to production, it would be a very “sweet”, a look with something stylish and fresh for the festivities of the gala evening during the summer. It is those 44, or to the age of 21 years, and the trends and did a great job of attention to detail in the cover art, which is very chic, the dress is the Angelina, the designer Ralph & Russo Couture. Elle Fanning wears Armani Privé.

Simple elegance

Michelle Pfeiffer (Photo: Instagram)

Angelina Jolie is in Rome (Picture: Getty Images)

Michelle Pfeiffer has proved that the neck deep are to be worn by women of a certain agein a velvet dress navy sophisticated. The model sequinha it’s also a good idea because it is upbeat, it highlights all the curves, irrespective of the type of the body, and of a dark colour, lengthens the silhouette.

Angelina, on the other, the time of the transfers, it also proved to be the most covered, it is by no means a fan of wishy-washy. The actress has appeared in the heart of Rome, a collection of shoes from the alfaitaria top and pleated three-dimensional Givenchy it replaces any other gown without batting an eye!

The sexy-chic, while the delicate

Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer (Photo: Instagram)

At other times, the trio came up with the smart choice, taking into account the role of each and every one, in fact, as can be the case at a wedding (bridesmaids, mother of the bride, etc.) for example. Angelina dazzled in the all-in-one Atelier Versace long black sequin one-shoulder-and-drapeda modeling is very nice for drawing with the body, and to disguise the possible points, which was uncomfortable for the woman. It made all the sense in the visual field, because his character is of the same quality.

On the other hand, He appeared almost as a peasant girl an angel in a dress by Gucci and green with flowers the – a option is kind of cool for the bridesmaids of a wedding day. Everything is very light and delicate, but running away from the shades as obvious, as well as the princess, who played in the movie. And then, finally, She invested in a piece of Armani Privé, with a good the support of the national and it’s a wide band, which helps to acinturar, and that is the split skirt, a loose and comfortable fit.

