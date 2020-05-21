The police arrest people, which was applied to the hits in the emergency relief

Police have arrested a people which had hits in the emergency relief in Santo André in the ABC region of são paulo state. During the approach, the individual tried to hide money and documents, but we thought it was. He said that he practiced the strokes in the emergency assistance,” said lieutenant Anderson, Gavioli.

The man, who did not have the identity revealed to you, falsificava the documents of those who have not yet received the benefit. On that day, he has made more than 12 withdrawals in a variety of agencies, out of the Box. At the time of the arrest, the offender was caught with$ 7 thousand in in-kind services.