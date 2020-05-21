WhatsApp is going to release two new features for all users soon

Following the release of the dark theme, the app, WhatsApp is still working on new features for the users.

According to the specialized website where you can WABetaInfo, a new update to the beta for the iOS operating system has revealed some of the details.

At this time, the message develops, a new feature that allows you to secure the backups, thereby increasing the speed.

The app also details what the change is designed to prevent any attempt of unauthorized access to your backup with personal information.

The protection works by encrypting the backup with a password that will be requested every time the user has to reinstall the WhatsApp. The feature is currently in development and will be released very soon.

Messenger Room

In another first, the application is launched, the feature that Messenger Rooms, to some of the iOS users in a number of countries.

The new service from Facebook allows you to quickly create a video from a link in the invitation, in a simple way. Check it out:

📝 WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.20.60.27: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a new feature under development: encrypted backups on the cloud! 🔥https://t.co/c8z3wwpUh4 NOTE: This feature will be available in the future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 20, 2020

