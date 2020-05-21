Who is Dan Horton, the new affair with the singer-Lady-Gaga – 31/07/2019

Lady Gaga was spotted out yesterday for kissing a guy at a restaurant in the Los Angeles area. It was the first time she’s been with other people since I announced the end of the engagement with the agent Christian Carino in the month of February.

In the news, you may have made a lot of people think that she will be with Bradley Cooper, her partner in the film, A Star is Born, who is also recently separated. But that wasn’t the case.

The man, who is in the pictures posted by People magazine, this is Dan Horton, an engineer for 37 years. Below is what I found out about it.

Lady Gaga spotted kissing audio engineer Dan Horton in the Los Angeles area pic.twitter.com/aN7GNZaIIH – Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) June 30, 2019

There is a company in the music

Don was founded in 2000, your own business, Audio Engineering, Consulting, Etc. It provides the following services: mastering, mixing, producing, and audio engineering.

He works with Gaga

Dan has been working with the singer in November of 2018, being one of the people responsible for the design of Enigma, a special one-off concert of Her music at his home concert in Las Vegas.

It works with the other stars

Don has worked with big names in the american music apart from Lady Gaga, it’s like Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, Lenny Kravitz and Kiss.

He was once married and his ex took advantage of the new thing

Dan has been married to actress, Autumn Guzzardi, between 2013 and 2018. Yesterday, when photos of him with a Lady Gaga has begun to circulate, and she posted a picture of her and wrote: “Poker Face” is a reference to the hit song from the Concert was released in the year 2008.

Dan gave you the link to that on the new album from Her?

In a recent post on Instagram, showing Her in a recording studio, the engineer was just alerting you to the fans of the singer, in which new developments may be on the way — even after he deleted the post. The last record of Her was Novel, to be released in 2016.