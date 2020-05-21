Who is the Sahar Tabar, look-alike, Angelina Jolie is arrested in Iran

Sahar Tabar it is an influencer of iran, which has over 30 thousand followers on his Instagram, although it does not follow anyone. The 22-year-old was most famous for her appearance unusual, that has gone through a number of changes in order to make it more like the actress from hollywood, Angelina Jolie.

After you have to follow a strict diet to reduce her weight to 40 kg, Sahar Tabar began with the use of contact lenses blue gray, and it seems to have done the lip filler and plastic surgery of the nose, so that it is upturned. Some people are not convinced that the star of social media has really taken to the surgery of these ends of the spectrum.

Women also make up the horror, making his cheeks sunken, giving the appearance of more morbid. It is not known whether the fact that Sahar has changed his face with surgery, or is it just a make-up combined with photoshop and photoshop elements. For Sahar, the change in your face is an art.

Check out what’s Sahar Tabar, without the transformation in his face.

Sahar who lives in Tehran, the islamic republic of Iran, it is constantly compared to a version of the zombie of Angelina Jolieas well as the fictional character “corpse bride“ in the film by Tim Bourton.

Being a country with an authoritarian government, many influencers are being persecuted in the islamic republic of Iran, those accused of violating local laws. Sahar Tabar would have been arrested for incitement to violence and insulting to the dress code of the country.

