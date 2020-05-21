Why Katy Perry is not rushing through plans to marry Orlando Bloom

It’s been four months Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom noivaram. However, the two are not in a hurry to go up to the altar.

The singer, 34-year-old also opened up about wedding plans to them in the episode this Wednesday, the 5th, on the radio show The FIRST Breakfast with Tom and Daisy.

“I’ve got it! I fisguei ait, ” said the star about to be married.

When she was asked if they were planning for the wedding, Perry said: “Yes, one step at a time“.

“We are trying to build a foundation of emotional well-good for a lifetime of commitment, and that is quite serious, you know?”“he added to her.

The two stars are also as well busy! Perry has finished recording the last of the season American Idol in the past month, and has released his new single, Never Really Over, at the end of the week. In the meantime, he was writing a new series of Amazon, Carnival Row.