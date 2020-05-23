5 films for you to learn about the finance

When it comes to financial information, that’s all. However, to learn about this subject it’s not always that easy, but it can make you more relaxed when it merged with other subjects, such as, for example, through the use of films.

The film has the power to surprise, going in addition to entertaining for us to present you with a good deal of teachings about life, and passages in history, teaching, and even the new ways of dealing with it.

With this in mind, here’s 5 tips to film it for you to learn about finance. Check it out!

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

In this film, which is inspired by actual events, the Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is living the life of a broker of securities on the stock exchange in the us. In the midst of a reality that is full of hype involving parties, drugs and women, the story tells of how France has stood up and practicing insurance fraud with his company, Stratton Oakmont, by means of a lot of corruption on Wall Street. Even surrounded by so much corruption and lawlessness, it is possible to keep up with the wit in the thinking of the Belfort (belfry), and the ways in which their acumen for business helped him to collect millions from the ground up.