5 lip balms to have in your bag, and if you feel that he is Angelina Jolie’s

Full lips a la Angelina Jolie is constantly applications in doctors ‘ offices skin. On the recommendation of the doctors to the patients that desire it’s, most of the time, the application of hyaluronic acid. The injection promotes the much sought after volume for about six months, but it has its downsides: it’s expensive and a little painful.

Do you want the results to be similar, but not the portion of the payment is excessive, and the pain? A good option is the lipstick or the glosses it activates the blood circulation. All the products promise the effect of “ ‘bocão’”, at least for a couple of hours, and it can be found in a variety of brands, both national and international.

Generally, on the basis of the peppermint, mint, or collagen, and the formula tend to have a higher lip that is between 2% and 20%. The result is prolonged from 30 minutes to 4 hours, depending on the product, and does not cause any discomfort, just a slight tingling sensation due to increased blood flow to the area.

Below, check out a couple of options:

Lip Injection – Too Faced (Us$ 109) The disclosure

Man Volumão, available in five colors, is the one Who Said, Berenice? (Us$ 49)The disclosure

Hyaluage on Lip up – just as ($99)The disclosure

The lipstick Stick to the Hyaluronic is available in five colors, The Apothecary (in R$ 54,90)The disclosure

Lip volume – Kiko Milano (€ 6,99, about$ 31)The disclosure

