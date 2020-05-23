Credit: Handout

Taylor Swift it’s a singer-songwriter, and singer of the hit. Even though you are very young, she already has an established career, committed, and a legion of loyal fans. But, it’s not just the music that Taylor’s control, he found it also in the film. It is a participation, as to itself, or on a larger role in the plot, she always stands out for what it is. And for you who didn’t know of this side of stage for the young, here is a list of 5 movies with Taylor Swift, what do you need to maratonar!

Miss America (In 2020)

In the documentary film, ” Taylor Swift takes its role as song-writer and singer, and a woman who knows how to use all the power of his voice.

Cross-application (2019)

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles throughout the year to make a big decision at a special event: choose from one of the cats to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and get a new one that is the best in life. Each of the cats tells his story to his leader, old Deuteronomy, and in an attempt to be the chosen one.

The giver of Memories (2014)

Based on the novel by Lois Lowry, “The Giver of Memories,” imagine yourself in a futurist society where all of the suffering, and the whole story, so shut in the day-to-day. Only one man called “the giver”, it has a memory of a time in which emotion was leading the people. When it’s time for a new giver, Jonas learn in his / her profession, the truths that unwanted will be able to come to the fore.

The Lorax: Em busca da Trúfula Lost (2012)

A creature living in the forest, and symbolizes the eternal power of hope. In the story, a young boy who is in search of the only object capable of bringing him the girl of his dreams. To find it, however, you need to find out before the story of the Lorax, a charming, and at the same time, bad tempered creature who fights to protect a world on the brink of extinction.

Comings and goings of Love (2010)

The film tells history of a group of people in Los Angeles, with little in common whose lives collide in the midst of romances and broken hearts, for Valentine’s Day.

So, what is the movie with Taylor Swift is your favorite? If you like the artist, being a teen, enjoy it, and please check out our website for the channel that you made in tribute to her. The enemy there.