You know those times when running, but it will take a willingness to eat a peach? So, you’ve got the perfect recipe for the time being. Check it out at the tip of the channel, the Boy Prendado to make a mousse with passion fruit cream.

Ingredients

2 boxes of condensed milk (800 g)

2 cartons of cream (400 grams)

400 ml of orange juice concentrate, passion fruit

1 envelope of plain gelatin (12 grams)

5 tablespoons of water

– Jelly:

1 passion fruit-medium

1 cup of tea (cup of 200 ml) of the sugar

1 cup of tea (cup of 200ml), of water,

Way of preparation: