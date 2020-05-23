Credit: Goya / play
You know those times when running, but it will take a willingness to eat a peach? So, you’ve got the perfect recipe for the time being. Check it out at the tip of the channel, the Boy Prendado to make a mousse with passion fruit cream.
Ingredients
- 2 boxes of condensed milk (800 g)
- 2 cartons of cream (400 grams)
- 400 ml of orange juice concentrate, passion fruit
- 1 envelope of plain gelatin (12 grams)
- 5 tablespoons of water
– Jelly:
- 1 passion fruit-medium
- 1 cup of tea (cup of 200 ml) of the sugar
- 1 cup of tea (cup of 200ml), of water,
Way of preparation:
