A writer of the ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Star Wars: Rebels, which is that Danny Trejo in ‘The Mandalorian’

In addition to writing a number of episodes of the animated ‘Star Wars: Rebels‘ the writer Gary Whitta also, he was a co-author of ‘theRogue One: The Story Of Star Wars.‘.

And, in an interview for the podcast Animal Flashcards, Whitta I said that I would love to write an episode of ‘theThe Mandalorian‘ button to enter the Danny Trejo in a series of Disney and a+.

“I have to say that I don’t have any influence on the Lucasfilmbut if I had the power, I was going to write an episode to introduce the Danny Trejo as a bounty hunter in ‘theThe Mandalorian‘. What is it about? He’s got the profile right for the program, and I think the fans would like it. I’m going to connect it to the [o produtor] Dave Filoni and try to talk to him.”

Whitta it also revealed that it is a very big fan of Trejo and can’t wait to work with the superstar any day.

This would be a great opportunity for the two of them, as the cast ofThe Mandalorian‘ it is made up of several veteran-tough as Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

So, what do you think of the idea?

Noting that ‘The Mandalorian‘ it has been renewed for a 3rd season and the 2nd one is scheduled for the fall of the north american (September through December).

Created by Jon Favreau (in the live-actionThe Lion King“), the series will now be in the same universe as the franchise ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars‘.

The story goes on, after the fall of the roman Empire and before the rebellion of the First Order. The narrative follows the journey of a scorer, lonely in the far reaches of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic.

The cast counts with Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, By Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog.