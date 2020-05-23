After taking a break on the runway, Kendall Jenner will come back to life in a fashion show in London… and the blonde! – Notes – Glamurama

After spending the whole of the fashion week in New York city watching the shows from the row, Kendall Jenner has finally climbed out on the runway. And you caused it! It was the first blonde in the parade of Burberry, Ricardo Tisci, who’s just stirring for the lovers of the season in london. Kendall has come up with a midi skirt black with fringe on the jacket and colege. But the one that caught even the attention of the class, it was the hair, all worked out in the light. Glamurama has adopted the new look of the top!