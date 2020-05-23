Almost 20 years later, Jennifer Lopez, parade dress with the iconic Versace – Marie Claire Magazine

+



The before-and-after-of-Jennifer Lopez with the icon dress by Versace (Picture: Getty Images)

In 2000, the Jennifer Lopez wore a long dress of chiffon, it cut low in the Versace the 42nd annual Grammy Awards.

The internet went bananas over the outfit, and because of demand, had forced Google to create the Google Images. As well as well.

Jennifer Lopez with a look of Versace, which is responsible for the creation of a Google Images Photo: Getty Images)

Almost 20 years later, the american actress and singer, who had just turned 50 years old in July, he crossed the sidewalk to the Trends that walked the fashion week in Milan, on Friday (20).

What was the result? He closed the presentation with a review of the dress up icon, that it was just as good as the first time I used it, on the side of the One Trendsin a version without the sleeves, and the not-so-transparent. On the catwalk, the Italian manufacturer has taken its well-known that DNA, it’s hard to slots, tops, dreapeados, and a lot of the neon, and it has already been seen in the recent performances of the label.

Watch the video to see more of the pictures from the parade:

