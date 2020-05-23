‘An empty and hurtful’: Mom of Cameron Boyce talks about the 1st Mother’s Day without your child

Play Disney Young-died, at the age of 20, after suffering a seizure while he was sleeping



Libby Boyce, the mother of actor, Cameron Boyce, told the american press on the first Mother’s Day that passes without the child. In July of last year, the actor from the sets of Disney, has died, at the age of 20 and after having a seizure while he was sleeping. The young man was suffering from epilepsy.

“These last ten months have changed my life in a way that is beyond words. You can’t compare it to anything, because it is a trauma that is different from anything else in the world. It created an emptiness that is raw and painful,” he said to Libby in the morning Good Morning America.

The mother-of-Cameron-Boyce shared that you want to use your own experience to other families with children who have a seizure disorder, which she defined as “a disease of the most common and the less we know.”

“On this day, Mother’s Day, I want to pay tribute to all the mothers of the warriors of SUDEP (sudden death in epilepsy, its acronym in English), who live with that burden sucks. Together, we will fight for more awareness and a better understanding of the different types of epilepsy and the appropriate treatment to deal with each and every kind, and for a cure for epilepsy and SUDEP.”