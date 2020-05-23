Angelina Jolie is cooking for a longer time, and the spider, eats, and serves on the children’s Entertainment

On a trip to Cambodia, Angelina Jolie condeceu an interview to the channel on the BBBC News to talk a little bit about the local cuisine. To the reporter of the tv channel, the actress, cooked it, and ate it in a spider’s tarântura and it was to his sons, who were with her, a dish prepared for me, and for a longer time.

— Insects have always been part of the diet, but, then, I think that the fact of survival during the war. When the people were hungry, they were able to survive by eating some of these things.

During the meeting, Angelina told me that on his first visit to the country, he ate crickets and drank some beer.

In the recording, the actress has spoken for the first time about the breakup of his marriage, with the actor-Brad Pitt. With a quavering voice, she only said:

“I don’t want to say too much about it, but it was a very difficult time.

She closed the subject by saying that in spite of the break, Pitt will always be your family.

— We are and will always be a family. I’m trying to find a way to be more strong and closer.