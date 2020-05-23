Angelina Jolie is rampant in the new poster for “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil”

Disney announced on Wednesday (2), a new poster in Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil.”

The image of Angelina Jolie is featured on the top of the poster, which also brings out the character of Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the other characters will also appear in the art.

The film follows Maleficent, and her god-daughter, Aurora, when you start to raise questions about the complex bonds of family, which they hold while they are being pulled in different directions together with the unexpected and the new, malevolent forces come into play as well.

The story of the long, it is the responsibility of Jez Butterworth’s critically acclaimed “007 Against Spectre”, while it’s Ronnig is responsible for the direction of.

