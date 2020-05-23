Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release ‘Stuck with a u-shaped, and they show fans dancing in the house during the quarantine | Music





In the video that accompanies the track, Ariana and Bieber to appear on dancing with their peers, and call for fans – both anonymous and famous — and to do so in their homes throughout the years. While Bieber dancing with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Ariana appears in the so-called-boyfriend, A Crush, at the end of the video.

Michael Buble, Jaden Smith, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, and Chance the Rapper are just some of the famous ones that appear on the display.

The income generated from the music in the context of streamming it will be rolled out to the First Responders to the Children’s Foundation. The foundation funds grants and scholarships for the children of health professionals, health technicians, emergency medical, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement officers and fire fighters who work on the front lines of the hiv pandemic.

“I can’t even explain how happy I am with this duo is just as I expected. This time it really means a lot more than if it had gone the other way, or by any other song. Can we lend our voices to this project, and to be able to collaborate with so it’s very rewarding, and I really, really love this song. I am very grateful to my friend,” wrote Ariana on his Instagram.

"Proud of this song, and that's the cause. I hope you guys like it. "Ariana, you're amazing. Glad that it has finally happened," shared Bieber. Last week, the singer had shared on their social network, and a request to all the fans, showing videos, having fun during the years.