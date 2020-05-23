Art-of-Bird-of-Prey shows, the visual alternative to the heroes

Greg Hopwood, concept artist for the back of the Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and Her Emancipation is Fantabulosarevealed in a new image, a version of the suit worn by the Margot Robbie in the movie,. According to the designer, the colors, inspired by the original version of the character Batman: The Animated Seriesnot matched up with the tone of the feature Her Handthat was the most colorful (via CBR).

It is worth remembering that a design that looks like it ended up being used for a Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) in the final battle of the The birds-of-Preybut only under his clothes from the party below:

“Variation of the visual heroic of harley quinn. Does not fit in with the tone of the film, but I’ve always loved the colours of it”

In addition to the look of harley quinn, Hopwood also shared an alternate version of the Character, the character played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead see below:

The birds-of-Prey follows the journey of harley quinn (Margot Robbieafter the termination of your relationship with the company. With a variety of gangs, from the Police on their trail, and the path of Palhaça he ends up crossing with that of a Canary in the DarkJurnee Captain Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perezand He (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the women, who are also in search of their freedom.

The film raked in US$ 201,8 million in the world, based on a budget US$ 84,5 million. The film is now available on windows on-demand in Brazil.