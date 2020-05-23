At the age of 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez is said to want another child with fiance Alex Rodriguez – Monetary

+



Singer Jennifer Lopez, with her fiancé, and the ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez, 50, revealed this week that it wants more children with fiance, Alex Rodriguez, a 44-year-old. The actress spoke about her personal life in the programme ‘The Hoda Show’, on the radio, SiriusXM, and he told me that he has plans to expand her family with her ex-baseball player. The tv host Hoda mile race it was straight to the point in the interview, asked J. Lo, “do You want more children?”.

She did not waver, answering with a hearty and enthusiastic “Yes!”. The singer has two children, Max and Emme, both age 11, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. We also have two children, Natasha, 14 years old, and Her 11-year-old with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple often upload photos of your family on Instagram, and in the last year, J. Lo shared a picture of the lovely, your children’s and the children’s for A-Rod and to decorate a Christmas tree together, and then, on the 27th day of July, in this year, she posted a video of her and Alex, and their children, as a tribute to him on his birthday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez with the children (Photo: Instagram)

During the interview, She couldn’t stop talking about her boyfriend. “Honestly, I think that God brought us together because we are very much alike, the two of us stood together as a people,” she said of the Center with confidence. “It was a huge success on its own, and I’ve also been to my success. We don’t need each other in order to do this, but we all need each other in order to help us to continue to develop and grow; to rear a family and teach our children and give them something they might not have had. You know what I mean? And I feel we did what we did for each other in many, many different ways”.

She said: “this Is the kind of relationship that’s really nice, I’ve never had it before. And he says the same thing. And yes, he can speak for himself, but for me, it brings something to my life and the lives of my children – the consistency of, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m going to be here, and that is the way it’s going to be”.

In the photo, in the family of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with all the children, and the text of the ” declaration of the love of the artist (Photo: Instagram)

