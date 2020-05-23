Chris Evans has said that the hero of Marvel comics is not the best character in the COMIC

Another important part of the star was as Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim versus the World, and the actor revealed that it was his favorite job as a hero.

On Twitter, Evans was asked by a fan if his work on Scott Pilgrim was the best. The star said: “of Course”.

It is worth noting that, at least for the time being, Evans has ended his career as a super-hero on the big screen.

In Avengers: Ultimatum, and he ended his journey in the role of spider-man, as he handed the shield to him, and went back to the past and to live a happy life with Peggy Carter.