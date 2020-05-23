Chris Hemsworth, invites survivors to the premiere of “Thor”

Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and much of his interpretation in the role of Thor in the movie of the Universe to the Cinematic Marvel universe.

The franchise of the God of Thunder, it became so popular among fans that a fourth feature film is set to open in theaters in the year 2022.

For the premiere of the film, and Chris has invited you to Martin Hibbert, the victim of a terrorist attack in the show, Ariana Grande in Manchester in 2017, an event that made him lose the movement of the lower leg.

Since then, Martin has been heading by means of a wheel-chair, but due to the treatment for which it has been experiencing, he managed to stay on his feet and moving part of the leg.

The invitation has been revealed, by his own Hibbert in an interview with the TV show, The Morning Show, and after returning to England following a period of treatment in Australia.

“I told him that I would be walking in the next couple of years, and he said that we should meet up when you are in London, uk. For the next ‘Thor’, will be released in 2022, and he told me that if I’m walking down there, we should go together on the red carpet of “Thor” to 4,” she told him.

“It is a great encouragement to me, and it’s something that is a great way to stimulate that,” he said.

Also, the presenters of The Morning Show and showed a video clip of Hemsworth and praised the attitude of Hibbert and telling him to be eager to rediscover this dimension of it.

“Hello, Martin, I hope you are well, comrade-in-arms. I just want to say that all the time we spent together in Australia, it was inspiring. And I can’t wait to see him on the red carpet with me soon,” he said on the tape.

Noting that the terrorist attack in the show, Ariana Grande has resulted in 22 people dead and several wounded, the majority being the kids who were watching the show.

It is worth pointing out that the film I-Love and Thunder, was the beginning of the shooting delayed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In addition to Hemsworth the role of Thor, and Taika Waititi in the direction of the next film on the norse god from Marvel comics, will mark the return of actress Natalie Portman in the series.

The film will also provide you with Tessa Thompson, once again in the role of the heroine in Valkyrie, and Christian Bale will bring life to a bad guy who did not have their identity revealed.

Check out the video of the participation of Chris Hemsworth, and Martin Hibbert in-The-Morning-Show

Just finished an interview with @morningshowon7 and had a lovely surprise video from my good friend @chrishemsworth. How am I supposed to sleep now??!! https://t.co/hlZlhXpuCf Martin Hibbert ♿️ (@MartinHibbert) May 21, 2020

