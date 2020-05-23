Cinema Drive-in: double Check your programao from the 21st to the 27th of may

(photo: once upon a time in the…the Hollywood/ Divulgao ) The first movie theater to re-open in the Federal District, and the The Cine Drive-in follow up with programao this week. During the 21st and the 27th of may, programao rely on a animao An adventure in the Lego 2 and in the feature films Jumanji – next stage and Once upon a time in…Hollywood.

To avoid the risk of proliferao the covid-19th century, the cinema has reduced the capacity by 50%. As well, the sessions have, at maximum, of 200 cars, and there is a espaamento a place among them.

Check out all the sessions

An adventure in the Lego 2

The five years of the aps and the events of the first film, it’s a battle against the enemy aliengenas do with the city of Lego and become a Apocalipspolis in the near future distpico that nothing was more incredible. In this context, He constri is a home that you can live right next to her, but she still considers it to be ingnuo too. When an attack is activated only ” on it, but it is also home of Batman, Spaceman, UniKitty and the pirate, and sends them to the system planetrio to Manar, it is up to Emmet to build a espaonave and encalo. On the way, he meets Rex, a Dangerous, a flight solitrio, who decides to help him in his journey. Login to the 18. Free to the public.

Jumanji – Next stage

Thinking of revisiting the world of Jumanji, Spencer (Alex Wolff), he decided to fix the game is a video game that allows players to be transported to the site. Soon the “quartet” formed by the Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Moose, Finbar (Kevin Hart), Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby, the Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) will come back to life, now run by other people, the grandparents of Spencer’s Fridge taking on the persona of a Bravestone, and Finbar, while in your own Fridge (it is Darius Blain), now the est on the skin of the Or. Student’s 19h50. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Once upon a time in…Hollywood

Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a guy from the TV, which, along with the video dubl, is determined to make a name for themselves in the world. To do so, and he knows many of the movers and shakers in the indstria cinematogrfica, which in the end lead to the murders carried out by Charles Manson at the time, among them the actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who at the time was grvida of the director Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha). Student, s 22h. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

The Cine Drive-in

With sessions s, 18, 19h50 and 22h. From Monday to Thursday for$ 14 (half price), and from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, for$ 15 (half price).