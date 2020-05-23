Frank Sinatra sings “Toxic”, by Britney Spears, listen

Have you ever imagined Frank Sinatra singing a song in the Britney Spears? Since the company is in the development of artificial intelligence OpenAI has launched a new neural network called Jukeboxwhich uses algorithm to create new music, making mashups (mix songs) by famous artists.

And with that, he and the expert in computer science, Zack Zukowski gave the mission to a group, the music artificial, so-called DADABOTS in order to produce a version of the song Toxic, by Britney Spears, as if it were a cover version of Frank Sinatra. The technology has changed, the tools used, and the arrangement, making it seem more of a jazz with the distinctive voice of the singer.

The range has been generated after the training of the neural network, with 9 thousand artists from 300 different kinds. Since the creators of the track, gave an interview to the channel, Futurism, and was told that the system is still in its nascent stage and, therefore, there is still a lot of bugs to be fixed, and the limitations to be overcome, such as the high cost of the server, for the service of the quality of the design.

For the moment, the only goal is to understand how the technology works, without any commercial operation, in a test of artificial intelligence can do for you.

Gilberto Gil sings ” Baby One More Time

On the 26th of march, he Gil announced in the social networks of a the time laid back it touches on a song together for her granddaughter, Blossom. However, what is striking is that the band have chosen Baby One More Time the Britney Spearsone of the greatest classics of the pop singer from the united states.

Its Gil and Flower gilovers! Who’s to say that the divas in pop are not part of the repertoire of His bill a? He and the little one took a straw from the “Baby One More Time” from the @britneyspears to chase away the boredom, the isolation. Here’s the tip: remember, to try, to risk new things! #EquipeGil pic.twitter.com/3VuHgL9jm8 — gilbertogil (@gilbertogil) March 26, 2020

In addition to this, a song by Britney Spears viralizou in recent years as one of the lines says “My loneliness is killing me” (“My loneliness is killing me” in free translation), which is a reference to many people by social isolation at this period of the coronavirus.

Is evident that the cover had an impact on the social networks, with very positive feedback, including from the former chacrete Leiloca the Snow.

The song is the first single from the Britney Spears in his solo career after leaving the Club, the head, where it is well-known. Today, it is one of the bands most remembered for the video, many would argue that it is the most famous music of his entire career.