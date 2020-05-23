Gucci and Kering are fighting the increase of gender-based violence during the pandemic – IN

+



#StandWithWomen ” (Photo: Handout)

The pandemic of the Covid-19 and increased gender inequalities across the world, and the reports by the UN Women and the WHO have pointed out the rise in cases of domestic violence in that period of time. So, in order to extend the funding of support organisations for women, Gucci by CHIME FOR CHANGE, the group Kering, dropped #StandWithWomen.

The campaign, which was announced on Wednesday (20) by the co-founder of CHIME FOR CHANGE, Salma Hayek Pinault, and is inviting the global community to work together with the women and take a stand against gender-based violence, especially today, where access to health care services, and other resources are limited.

“Now, more than ever, it is time for us to come together and unite to protect the health, safety, security, and human rights of women and girls around the world,” said Salma. “We stand in solidarity with women around the world to end gender-based violence”.

The funding will enable the partner institutions, such as the Chayn Italia, Equality Now, and the Pink Fund, which will continue its effort to raise awareness for the safety, security, health and justice for women. By the middle of the project, Global Giving, CHIME FOR CHANGE, and the KERING FOUNDATION is inviting supporters from all over the world to participate in the campaign. Find out more by clicking here.

