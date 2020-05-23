Halsey features the music of “The Little Mermaid” in a special for the Disney

– ADVERTISING

It was in the air this week (08) in the United States, the second edition of “The Disney Family Singalong”. The singer, Halsey played the part in the line-up of starry night, with a performance of “Part Of Your World”, a song that is part of the soundtrack of the movie “The Little Mermaid”.

Straight to the house with the red hair, similar to the look of the character is There, Halsey sang in the song that talks about the desire of the protagonist to live on for at least a day in between the people of the truth. Watch the video at the end of the text.

As well as the first edition, it appears, on the 16th of April, the Disney Family Singalong, Volume II” that was shown on TV in the u.s. via the ABC channel. Presented by Ryan Seacrest, the project brings a lot of artists singing hits from the world of Disney, which has as its goal to entertain the families who are in social isolation due to the multi-COVID-19.

At the beginning of this year, Halsey has released his third full-length studio album, “Maniac” – please read our review right here. The song is You “Should” Be Sad” he won a lyric video in Portuguese in mid-march.

