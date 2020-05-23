He has built an empire of Sneaker! You know the story of Kanye West

If you are one of those who want to know everything about the sneakers, then you are in the right place. The ZonaSuburbana in partnership with the By Felipe Duartethe channel Sneakers For Indoor it will tell the stories of iconic models from the culture, sneakerhead.

By Felipe Duarteit is resident in the state of São Paulo,London), and the shoes are a part of your life for as long as he can remember us. But it was always something that put him completely in love with the Stories. Anyone who has done it, because he did, as he did at the back of the shoe.

And it was from this passion that comes with the Sneakers For Indoor the home of “theThe head of the Tennis” in this channel. Philip will tell you every detail of what makes “sneakers” more than just a product, it becomes a way of life.

In the first video:

He was the creator of the brand, which has a value estimated at nearly $ 2 billion. However, it was not all that easy in his life, he had a total of more than 53 billion dollars in debt, but it was out of his mind genius, his gift to create things that were unimaginable, and by her love for fashion and sneakers, which he was able to get back on their feet. He is also the creator of one of the rows of the shoes the most important in the history of the “Air Yeezy” do you want to know who he is and how he did it? If you connect in this video you will learn about the history of the Kanye West.

He felt that he would not speak of the famous Yeezy? you are wrong! In this video, you will know the entire history of He and the 3-stripes, all of which he has built and how he has consecrated to his name, from time to time in the hearts and minds of sneakerheads.