How to Selena Gomez: what it takes to recognize emotional abuse? – 28/01/2020

This past Sunday (the 26th) has released an interview with actress and singer Selena Gomez, the web site of the north american Nation Public Radio. During the conversation, she is said to have been the victim of abuse emotional, in the past, and it is not denied to an interviewer that he was referring to singer Justin Bieber. The couple, who had a long history and go back and forth, I would have done it for the last time in march 2018 at the latest. Some of the songs from the latest album of Selena’s, “Rare”, which was launched at the beginning of the year, in reference to the relationship. Now, Justin is happily married with model Hailey Baldwin.

“I’m not being disrespectful, I feel that I have been the victim of some kind of abuse,” said Selena. “Do you mean to say emotional abuse?”, asked by the interviewer. “Yes, yes, and I had to find a way to think about it as an adult. I had to make you understand of the choices I was making,” he said. “As much as I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking to you about this, I am very proud to be able to say that I am stronger than I feel and what I have found out a way to just go for it with all the elegance possible.”

Despite the fact that today you have to recognize that the relationship between the two was not healthy, you have years of experience and many failed attempts to make the relation to apply before you come to that conclusion. In the following, the psychologist, Marcelo, Alves, dos Santos, explains more about the term emotional abuse, and it details why it is common to take a while to understand what you are going through a situation like this:

What is considered emotional abuse?

“Emotional abuse can also be referred to psychological services. It happens when the person does not reach to the other by means of physical force, but by argument. Someone is abusive, you can either overpower the other, thus reducing their self-esteem, and to require or cause the other. The abuse may have levels, mild, or intense. The sutiliza that some of them will happen, it can leave the victim confused, and because of this, they are not always easy to identify,” he says.

Why is it hard to recognize that kind of abuse?

“Every relationship is made up of a form, and the arrangements are built up over time. In a romantic relationship that, many times, an outfit that began to work for both of you if you become abusive after a period of time. If, for example, a woman who had been content to stay at home to take care of their children, without pay, shall decide whether to re-enter the job market, and your partner does not agree with the idea that there are a couple of options.

At first, he comes to realize that this is a very important part of it and a change of attitude — a lot of times, the person, abusive practices act unconsciously, and because your partner expresses their dissatisfaction with the dialogue, it reviews the behavior and correct the error. The other option is for the couple to pass in the address of the woman who has decided to return to the labour market in a way that is hostile or aggressive, in an attempt to get her to give up. In this way, the vicinity is becoming more and more abusive,” says Marcelo.

The clarification of the late

According to the psychologist, it is difficult for a person to be aware of who is living in a situation of abuse. A couple of times, as is the case with her, she will just realize that your ex partner passed on from the borders for some time afterwards. “It all depends on how the person feels about himself or herself.Those who have the self-esteem to drop, only to realize the dimensions of what was happening and once we leave each other, and look for yourself,” he said.