In the Community: here the meeting for the cast online, and his plans for the future of the series

One of the sets of the comedy’s best-known american TV, The Community finally, he saw a “meeting” this past Monday (the 18th).

Of course, with the pandemic, the meeting has become virtual. But it did serve to cheer up the fans of the program come to an end in 2015 after six seasons, because in the end, the actors Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash and Yvette Nicole Brown they were seen together. On top of this, the creator Dan Harmon continued to participate in and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) was a special guest.

First of all, the group did a reading of the episode, “Cooperative Polygraphy” from season five. But this was followed by a question-and-answer period, and some of the cool stuff have appeared out there.

A good example came out of Donald Glover, who also earned a great reputation for their show’s Atlanta and, under the pen name Childish Gambinothat showed the sense while watching the show they put on entertainment:

Watching it right now, and I’m like, ‘Jeez, this is a very Punk rock’. It’s quite subversive, and kind, which is kind of a Punk. We had so much fun, and now I’m like, ‘I want you to watch this series again, as if it were brand new.’

The other question that caught our attention was the possibility of a movie of the series. That’s why, some time ago, it became popular with the phrase, “six seasons and a movie”, in relation to the The Community and up to now, this long-it never came out in the paper; for the moment, the Time he pointed out that it is hard to believe that this is due to the health pandemic (which, incidentally, was the object of the meeting.

However, in the future, the possibility is open. In his career, he had heard many of the jokes from your colleagues, about your busy schedule make it impossible for the plans surrounding the series, he made it clear that toparia to participate in something like this, along with my colleagues. Right now, we’re left to wait! Meanwhile, check out the reading of the script and the questions and answers below.