Jennifer Aniston has used this dear Brad Pitt, in a meeting with the star

The engagement ring is worth almost$ 3 million. Jennifer Aniston was not the view of the play since 2006, when her marriage to Brad Pitt came to an end.

The discovery adds to the rumors that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have all blended together in a new book. The famous deny it.

It is interesting to note that the award of the reunion, the two have interacted quite a lot, according to a press release. At the time, it’s Brad Pitt, won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for once upon A Time in Hollywood, the star of Friends, was one of the Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

See also: