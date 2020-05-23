Jennifer Lopez opens up to Oprah Winfrey, who was a disappointment with the academy awards – and More

The singer-and-actress Jennifer Lopez at the 25th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, in California, in January, in the year 2020. Photo By: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The actress Jennifer Lopez he spoke in an interview that he conducted with the author The Oprah Winfrey Showthat feel “sorry” because they have not been shown to Oscar. It was used in the movie The Scam Artistsand it came to be fancied to win.

“I was so sad, there was a lot of construction around it [a indicação para o Oscar]. I’ve got a lot of reviews are good, people are talking about ” she’ll be nominated for an academy award, and if you don’t, they’re crazy,’ and I’ve read all the articles, and I was ‘oh my god, is that going to happen?’, and then it didn’t happen,” said Jennifer.

She also talked about the feeling that you would be disappointed with the members of his team: “a lot of my time has been with me for years, 20 to 25 years old, and I think they had a lot of hope, and they wanted to do this as well, and I think that is all I have left on hand.

Lopez, who recently performed the show to a commercial in the Super Bowl, along with the Colombian singer was not among those listed in the category of best actress. The winner of the category at the Oscars in 2020 it was Renee Zellweger, in the field of Judy.

The interview was part of the Vision 2020-a tour of what the author is doing in partnership with Weight Watchers, which includes interviews with artists and experts in well-being. In addition to Many, have already had an interview with the actress Kate Hudson, and the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

*The intern is under the supervision of Charlise’s Moral