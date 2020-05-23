Jennifer Lopez was surprised by the protests to the red carpet – Who are the

+



Jennifer Lopez is the subject of a protest on the red carpet at the International Film Festival in Toronto (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/TMZ)

Jennifer Lopez he was blindsided by the activists at the International Film Festival in Toronto. The actress was there to promote his new movie The Scam Artistsbut it was greeted with boos and cries of protest when they arrive on the red carpet.

J-Lo is well-known for its use of furs garish it for years, and advocates for the rights of animals, they decided to make an appearance at the cannes film festival. Holding signs with phrases such as, “J-Lo hates animals” and “Stop using fur for the truth,” the protesters shouted during the passage of the artist, on the red carpet.

“You can stop using fur, you have blood on your hands. A shame,” shouted one of the activists, as you can see in the video, published by TMZ at this link.

The actress did not respond to the cries and the taunts, nor is it demonstrated that you were listening to them. The activists were coming to the entrance of the festival, and came even to play in the posters on the red carpet to get his attention.

The production and use of jackets and blazers in leather is a focal point in the struggle for the rights of animals due to the cruel way that the manufacturers can and will work for the skin. During all the years of his career, J-Lo has made various appearances using parts of the skin, although it is not known if they were real or synthetic.

In the trailer for his new film, where it acts with the actress Constance Wu and It Was A Recent and also with that of other singers such as Cardi B and LizzoJ-Lo has a scene in the center in which there is a large coat of fur.

