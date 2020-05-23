John Travolta joins Kevin Hart and the cast of the new series of Quibi, from the Hart

The next service streaming the formats for short, has announced that it John Travolta will star on the side of the Kevin Hart in this series of the comedy, the action, announced earlier, which will have a new title Die Hart. The production of the series starts in the next week or so.

According to TV Guide, the series will bring in Kevin Hart by playing a version of the fictional self, that is sick and tired of being the partner of a comedy. He gets his wish when a famous director offers his dream to be a star in the main action, but there’s a problem, Kevin should be the first to train at the best school in all-star action in the world, which is run by a lunatic (Travolta), pushed to the limit by this the manager of the school of the action, and is a student at a rival he is obstinate, He must survive a series of hilarious stories as exaggerated. The sequence of the action from the top, and face your fears, and if he wants to achieve his dream and be able to play the role of a lifetime.

