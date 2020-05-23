‘Jurassic World 3’ is the final film in the series, confirms producer

In spite of this, it is necessary to say that we don’t know if the franchise will continue, with or without Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Fans of the franchise, the jurassic, can be at ease.

The producer of the year Frank Marshallrevealed in an interview with the Collider it Jurassic World-3: The Domination it won’t be the last.

“Now that the dinosaurs are on the loose around the world, and they will be with us for many years to come. ‘Jurassic World: The Domination‘ it will be the conclusion of a story, but the beginning of a new franchise,” said the director.

In spite of this, it is necessary to say that we don’t know if the franchise will continue with or without the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World: The Domination it has the direction of the Colin Trevorrow.