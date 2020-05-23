Justin Bieber vents on the drug, and depression

The 25-year-old, Justin Bieber is a reflection on the vagaries of emotional, for which he spent from early childhood, by the time he reached stardom so suddenly. As my ability has progressed and I’ve become super successful, it has happened in two years. My world has turned upside down. I have a 13 year old boy from a small town to be hailed the world over by millions of people, and saying how much they loved me, and that I was wonderful,” he says, in one long text, on Instagram.

“Have you seen the statistics of kids who have become stars, and what their life has become? There is a pressure and responsibility, which are insane are placed in a child’s mind, emotions, and the frontal lobe even formed yet. Irrational, to be defiant, rebellious, and things that we all need to face up to. But, when you put the pressure of time, this is the cause of something that is almost inexplicable,” says Bieber.

Up to the age of 18, in the area of the brain called the frontal lobe, is still in the process of formation. This region is responsible for the planning and the decision making process of any individual.

Bieber’s account, he grew up in a home to become unstable, with parents, young people, and separated from, with no money, and the rebels. After being on the personality of the singer confesses that he / she has come to believe all of the compliments that you did for him.

“I don’t know about you, but the humility that comes with age. You hear about these things enough as a young boy, and you start to believe it. The rationality that comes with age, as well as the decision-making process. All over the world, he would do it for me, so I never even learned the basic’s about accountability,” he said.

With millions and millions of dollars in his hand and a little skill in the real world”, the singer confesses that he / she has abused the use of drugs, from the age of 19 years of age or older to be able to look upon the stage, which set off the depression: “These ups and downs are very difficult to manage. Many of the bands and the people who do the tours end with a phase of drug abuse. Find it hard to manage the ups and downs that come with being a person of the entertainment.”

Bieber is currently married to Hailey Baldwin. However, the artist points out that he did not always have contact with the women. “I-I abused all of my relationships. I have become resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I was far away from everyone who loved me, and had me hiding behind the person in an empty I had become. I felt that it would never go back,” he admitted.

Experience with: marriage, Bieber kind of get carried away: “that is a new responsibility for the mad and the beautiful. You will learn patience, self-confidence, commitment, kindness, and humility, and all the things that lead you to be a good man.”

To get out of the depression, the singer tells you that he had the help of people close to my heart. “It’s taken years for me to recover from all these terrible, to repair the relationships destroyed, and change my habits in a relationship. Fortunately, God has blessed me with amazing people who love me just the way I am,” he said.