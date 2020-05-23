Kanye West is working on a new album, titled “God’s Country”

According to a recent interview with the director of photography and director: Arthur Jafa, He it is also preparing a new project called “God’s Country”. Jafa has made the disclosure while talking to Michèle Lamy, he said he was working on a video for a series The Sunday Service the He.

Jafa has revealed that his work was for a new album called God’s Country . “No, no, no. It’s from their new album. It’s called “God’s Country”, and it will be as the first single from it,” he said, according to HipHop-N-More. “I don’t know if you don’t I should say.”

🚨 OF NEW WEST MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨 The Cinematographer, Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy, in that he’s been working with Kanye west on a new video, possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from the Kanye”s forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

The a single that you can get in the next week or so. “This is a new one that is coming up. I don’t know when the album will be released, but I think that the single will be out in the next week or so. It may not be definitive, ” he added Jafa.

