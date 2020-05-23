Kardashians celebrate the one year anniversary of the 85-year-old’s grandmother, Mary Jo

The mother-of – Kris Jenner and the grandmother of the Kardashians-Jenner, By Mary Jo Shannoncompleted 85-year-old, on Friday, the 26th. Kris and all of her heirs went to the social networks and published a beautiful homage to the matriarch of the family.

“Happy 85th birthday to my grandma MJ! The Queen!!!“he wrote Kim Kardashian in the Stories of Instagram, next to a picture of her mother, her sisters and Kourtney and Khloésome of the children, and, of course, it’s her.

Kim also shared a photo of her and MJ together with other members of the family from which they were taken in a photo booth at the birthday party of your grandmother, what happened in the last week-end.

“Happy birthday 85 years old-to my hero, my grandma MJ! I am very grateful to you, for you have been a force for so great a time in my life and by my side to guide me and to give me the best advice“.

“Spending the last week with you has been a dream come true for me, and traveling, with a little bit of my work, and spending quality time with you“he said to her. “I’m going to love you so in love with each other! I love you so much!!“.