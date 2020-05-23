Kardashians celebrate the one year anniversary of the 85-year-old’s grandmother, Mary Jo

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The mother-of – Kris Jenner and the grandmother of the Kardashians-Jenner, By Mary Jo Shannoncompleted 85-year-old, on Friday, the 26th. Kris and all of her heirs went to the social networks and published a beautiful homage to the matriarch of the family.
“Happy 85th birthday to my grandma MJ! The Queen!!!“he wrote Kim Kardashian in the Stories of Instagram, next to a picture of her mother, her sisters and Kourtney and Khloésome of the children, and, of course, it’s her.
Kim also shared a photo of her and MJ together with other members of the family from which they were taken in a photo booth at the birthday party of your grandmother, what happened in the last week-end.
“Happy birthday 85 years old-to my hero, my grandma MJ! I am very grateful to you, for you have been a force for so great a time in my life and by my side to guide me and to give me the best advice“.
“Spending the last week with you has been a dream come true for me, and traveling, with a little bit of my work, and spending quality time with you“he said to her. “I’m going to love you so in love with each other! I love you so much!!“.
Already, Khloé showed a picture of her and the grandmother, kissing her on the little True. “Happy birthday to you, sweet MJ! It’s birthday magic!“he wrote her.
“We are all so blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you for giving me the best advice, and to tell the stories of the most exciting… you are our Queen! We all love you and we love you!!! Let’s celebrate that you are in love with each other!“, finished the blonde.
Kris also shared a number of clicks of the mother.
“Happy birthday to you, mother.”“he wrote her. “You are my true inspiration, such a joy and light to all of us. Thank you for having me as a wife, regardless of how strong you are… you are the best mother, grandmother, friend, and confidant, and I am so blessed that God has chosen you to be my mom!! I love you so much, mom!!!“.
Check it out below the clicks of the Kardashians with the ministry of JUSTICE!
