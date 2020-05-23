Kate Spade launched its first smartwatch with sports



Kate Spade New York will be entering in the category of accessories activewear with the release of the first smartwatch life.

Kate Spade New York

The smartwatch with touchthat use to Wear them ALL the Google platform and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear the 3100, and it is available in three colors: black, blue, purple, pink, and red, green, and black. Other design features include a silicone wrist band; box of colored resin reinforced with a glass fiber; coating the aluminum rims, and a button, pink enamel, which allows the user to view a digital display of the custom, through the app, choose your look from Kate Spade.

The watch to use Google Fit to measure your heart rate, steps, and record the goals of the activity of the user, and it is water-proof, for those who want to keep an eye on your swimming workouts. Other technical features include a built-in GPS navigation, Google Assistant, Google Pay, as well as the ability to synchronize your watch with apps, music, weather, and training. Now available in retail stores, Kate Spade online, through the e-commerce of the brand, the smartwatch sportsmanship cost us $ 275.

“Our customer is adventurous — she loves all kinds of activities and are always looking for accessories that will fit in to your day-to-day,” she says, Flat Glass, creative director of Kate Spade. The Sport-Smartwatch-fyeahh that’s exactly right. We have incorporated a few of our design elements to the most emblematic areas, including the details of the ace of spades, the clock is in the look apart from the Kate Spade New York, while the silicone strap, and the lightweight design offers the functionality that it needs, without sacrificing style.

With the launch of a sports watch comes at a time when the Kate Spade, which is owned by the Tapestry, Inc. in the fall of 2017, is working to make up for the sales stagnated, mainly due to over stocking. Under the creative direction of Nicola’s Glass, who has been in the post by 2017, the Kate Spade attempts to revive it through releases and collaborations that are innovative, such as a campaign, with long-time partner of the brand, Anna Kendrick, and a collection of sandals, retro-inspired Dr. Scholl, both of which are revealed in September.