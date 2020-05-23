Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and the other famous ones are to be processed by the organiser of the festival, a controversial move – Notes – Glamurama

As time went on, but the problems do not. After two years of deceptive Fyre Festival, artists, and policymakers that are currently being processed, by promoting the agitation which was not the case. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Friend, Blink-182, At the Yachty, and Pusha T, have been cited in the suit filed this week in Bankruptcy Court in the U.S., New York city, by the administrator of the event, with A Messer.

The goal of this process is to recover the money that has been invested in the artists, as well as in other institutions in order to promote the Fyre Festival, to be held on a private island in the Bahamas. Kendall Jenner, for example, received US$ 275 billion (about$ 1.1 million) for the publication on Instagram, revealing that it was a post paid. She has also won an additional US$ 25 billion ($103 million), after you share the post, which has been properly deleted.

It is worth noting that, for the Fyre Festival, which was created by Billy McFarlard, it promised to be a musical experience of luxury, carefully planned and “run” in as little as six months. The event promised food, art, music, dance, and adventure to the audience. But, at the time of the lodging comfortable, and the gourmet meals, the visitors got the sandwiches packed, and tents, with poor accommodation even by spending millions of dollars on the invitations, not to mention the chaos to get in and out of the site.

The event has been cancelled, and when the hired musicians have given up performing, and it was discovered that it was nothing more than a scheme by Billy McFarland, 27-year-old. The news reverberated around the world, and the “entrepreneur” also meets his sentence in FCI Otisville in New York city.