Kim Kardashian announces new name for its brand of styling

Kim Kardashianthat is no longer concerned with fame, just to make a change in its brand styling. After a deal of controversy, with the Gi, Kim he decided to name the brand as it SKIMS.

“To my fans and followers, they are a great source of inspiration for me—I’m always listening to your feedback and opinions, and I’m very grateful for them to share their new ideas for the new name of my brand”she wrote.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I am excited to announce the launch of the SKIMS Solutionwear“.

“I love the idea of the image will be the closest thing we have in the skin of someone else, with the touch of the fabric is incredibly smooth and it accentuates the best parts of our own bodies”. The collection will be available on the 10th of September, and it’s going to vary from sizes XXS to 5XL.