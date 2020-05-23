Kim Kardashian announces new name for its brand of styling

Kim Kardashianthat is no longer concerned with fame, just to make a change in its brand styling. After a deal of controversy, with the Gi, Kim he decided to name the brand as it SKIMS.
“To my fans and followers, they are a great source of inspiration for me—I’m always listening to your feedback and opinions, and I’m very grateful for them to share their new ideas for the new name of my brand”she wrote.
“After a lot of thought and consideration, I am excited to announce the launch of the SKIMS Solutionwear“.
“I love the idea of the image will be the closest thing we have in the skin of someone else, with the touch of the fabric is incredibly smooth and it accentuates the best parts of our own bodies”. The collection will be available on the 10th of September, and it’s going to vary from sizes XXS to 5XL.
In June, Kim has faced a controversy by being accused of cultural appropriation by the name of “the Gi”, the traditional dress of japan.
“I understand that, and I have a deep respect for the significance of the kimono in japanese culture, and I have no plans to design or take any part of clothing that is in any way resembling, or desonrasse the outfit, toosaid Kardashian to the New York Times, said in a statement.
“I’ve made up my mind to name my company, the Kimono, is not to disassociate the word from its roots in japan, but as a nod to the beauty and the details of which are in one piece. Filing a trademark is an identifier of a source that I can use for my line of shapewear and intimates, but it does not prevent or restrict no one, in this case, to make the kimonos, or the use of the word in the gi refers to the traditional clothing. My brand is built on inclusiveness and diversity at its core, and I’m incredibly proud of that which is to come”.
Days later, however, she confirmed that the name should be changed. “To be an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the challenges in the most rewarding with which I have been blessed in my life. The one who made it possible for me, after all these years, a direct line of communication with my fans and the publicthe Kardashian tweeted at the time.
“I’m always listening to, learning from, and growing up – and I appreciate so much the passion, and the different perspectives that people bring to me…. When I give you the name of my line of shapewear, I have done this with the best intentions in mind.”.
Kim said: “My favorite brands and products are built on inclusion and diversity at its core, and after careful thoughts and consideration, I will be launching my brand Solutionwear under a new name… we Thank you for your understanding and support you always”.
