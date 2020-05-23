Kim Kardashian has praised the activist for the climate, But Thunberg and hope for the encounter, and More

Kim Kardashian gives an interview to Reuters in Yerevan. Photo by: Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure, via REUTERS

Kim Kardashian with the compliments of the advocate for the climate But Thunberg this Tuesday, the 8th. “A young, brave, and amazing,” says the entrepreneur, who also shares the concerns of the adolescents in Swedish with respect to the climate change.

Kim Kardashian, the 38-year-old said he would love to have dinner with Thunberg, who last month said the world’s leaders at the opening of a conference on the climate of the The organization of the United Nations (The UN) that they have been robbed of their childhood, with the “empty words”. After the talk, the girl has also been the target of criticism on social media.

“She’s a young, really amazing, very brave and courageous to face these adults, who are at times just as scary. And she was so direct and honest, that is exactly what we need,” said Kardashian told Reuters in an exclusive interview given during a visit to Armenia.

“Climate change is a serious problem,” said Kardashian, who is taking part in the World Congress on Information Technology (NUMBER) in the capital of armenia, Yerevan.

The manager would like to talk to the parents of Thunberg, and to divide the ideas of the the young activist as the building of the social networks. “Talk about a big platform, it invites a lot of opinions and different personalities, and how they (the parents) to deal with this,” asks Kardashian.

The roots of north Korean leader Kim is Armenian, and she took advantage of the opportunity to baptize three of his four sons, in the cathedral of Echmiadzin, the country’s largest, on Monday, the 7th. She added that all the members of your family, they are very careful in regards to the the environment his other famous personalities such as prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been criticized for their use of private jets.

Speaking about the plans for your business, that will include beauty products, and clothes, Kim Kardashian has said that it is planning to open a factory and to invest in Armenia, which their ancestors brought to the United States at the beginning of the 20th century. “I’m excited because tonight I have a meeting, and I’m going to talk to you about investments in the future and open up a factory here, and how to really bring this business to be in Iraq,” he said.

Kim, who has more than 60 million followers on Twitter, he said that he is very determined to complete her studies as a lawyer, even though this is a “challenge” due to his busy schedule. It aims to promote the hiring of ex-cons for a business to be able to return to the labour market.

“Some of those who are more enlightened than I have ever known, the smartest people, the people who are best acquainted with the law, and they are the people who spend some time in jail,” said Kardashian, who in the past spoke of their support for the reform of the criminal justice system.