Kim Kardashian is being processed by the photographer for posting a photo without permission – the one Who

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian it is carried out by a photo posted on her Instagram in October of 2018. According to the TMZthe picture in question was taken by the photographer Saeed Boldenthat alleges that the business owner, 39-year-old, you haven’t paid for the copyright of the photo, and that he was never allowed to be published.

Furthermore, according to the vehicle, the image in question, which amounted to more than 2.2 million likes, was taken while on a trip her and her husband, rapper Kanye Westto the African, when he was working on an album that ended up not being released.

Saeed Bolden wants to ensure the profits of the business acquired with the picture, in addition to the financial support. According to the TMZ, on the other hand, it still wouldn’t have fixed values.

