Kim Kardashian – Sues a physician for the treatment of facial

Kim Kardashian he made a facial treatment in 2013, which gave him a lot to talk about. The socialite has shared, in this case, a picture was built up with a face full of blood, after all, it is a treatment called “face lift in a bottle from the vampire.

A few months ago, the united states has revealed that he was sorry to have done this as a cosmetic procedure and will never do it again, to be a painful and rude. Right now, it’s in the news in the United States of America, where Kim Kardashian’s has put a court case against the doctor Charles Runelsof north america, and the company’s Cellullar Medicine Associattionby using their name, likeness and image in a similar manner, without the prior permission.

In accordance with a channel, E!, the attorneys for the woman’s Kanye West sued the parties involved for violations of the rights to the image, the false association, and is a violation of the right of publicity, and branding in California.

“During the investigation, ms. Kardashian was horrified when he found out that his name was connected to the web site of the doctor,” it is written in the web site of the channel.

“When mrs. O came in contact with a lawyer, Runels, to ask him to stop using his name without his permission, and he refused,” says still.

The doctor turned to social media to address the controversy. “I feel like someone is shaking because of a tiny doctor for something that is known to the public,” he wrote.

What is the skin of a vampire?

The Dr Darren McKeown he explained to The Independent how does this treatment of the aesthetic: “the aim is to draw blood from a patient and processing it in a centrifuge to extract the plasma, which contains platelets and growth factors and then injecting it back in his face.”

– Cristina Ferreira accused the Kardashian followed suit: “you can’t see a damn thing”

Text: Ivan Smith; Photos: reproduction in Instagram

AT HOME, WE’RE GOING TO HAVE WITH IT! READ MORE: Exitoína · Kourtney Kardashian admits she feels the pressure of the success of her sister Kylie Jenner You buy the magazines, without having to leave the house.

Follow the VIP Magazine on Instagram